Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 466.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 449.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $93.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

