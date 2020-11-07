Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 158,502 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 533,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 111,790 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 148.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,335,000.

NYSEARCA ANGL opened at $30.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.18. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $30.77.

