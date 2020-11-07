Perigon Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,862 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $34.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.67, a PEG ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $35.65.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $338.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.40 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 10.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Cfra cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Nuance Communications from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

In other news, CAO Arthur G. Giterman sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $79,474.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,064.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 30,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $998,797.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,536 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,467.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,502 shares of company stock worth $1,367,023 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

