Perigon Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,610 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.1% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $42,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $49,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal purchased 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $498.23 per share, for a total transaction of $216,730.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,485.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total transaction of $9,286,426.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,938,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,654 shares of company stock worth $110,671,595 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $518.64.

NVIDIA stock opened at $582.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.39 billion, a PE ratio of 107.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $529.97 and its 200-day moving average is $430.30. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

