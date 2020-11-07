Perigon Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 196,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after buying an additional 19,975 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 20,172 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 135,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 19,249 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

Get VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average of $30.75. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.08.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.