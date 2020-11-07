Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Shares Gap Down to $6.79

Shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.79, but opened at $6.31. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 600 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $74.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.05 million for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.47%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.95% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

