Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Shares Gap Down to $6.79

Shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.79, but opened at $6.31. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 600 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $74.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.33.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.05 million for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.47%.
About Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI)
Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.
Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.