Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PFV. Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €130.75 ($153.82).

Get Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology alerts:

ETR:PFV opened at €158.20 ($186.12) on Tuesday. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 12 month low of €104.40 ($122.82) and a 12 month high of €181.40 ($213.41). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €170.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of €164.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.46.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.