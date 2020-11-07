Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 889.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $70.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.91.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

