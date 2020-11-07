Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 525.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,610 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $83.79 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 69.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

