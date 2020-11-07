Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE PNW opened at $83.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.01. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.25.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

