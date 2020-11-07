Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th.
Shares of NYSE:PHD opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $11.21.
Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Company Profile
Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.