Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE:PHD opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $11.21.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Trust alerts:

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.