Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.74 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Shares of POR opened at $41.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $63.08.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POR. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.11.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.