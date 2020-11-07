Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Hits New 12-Month High at $63.83

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.83 and last traded at $63.80, with a volume of 2191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.47.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.44%.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $562,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at about $430,000. AXA purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth about $1,643,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Power Integrations by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,793,000 after purchasing an additional 34,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Power Integrations by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

