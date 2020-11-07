PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) (LON:PPH) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,100 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) (LON:PPH) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,625 ($21.23) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

PPH opened at GBX 1,010 ($13.20) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $412.70 million and a P/E ratio of -123.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 987.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,085.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.08. PPHE Hotel Group Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 700 ($9.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,160 ($28.22).

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in Netherlands, Germany and Hungary, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

