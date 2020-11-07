Precision Optics (PEYE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th.

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The company had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter.

Precision Optics stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Precision Optics has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Precision Optics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Precision Optics Company Profile

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

