Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) Price Target Increased to C$112.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$106.00 to C$112.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, AR Network reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$97.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$117.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th.

PBH stock opened at C$100.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion and a PE ratio of 55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$97.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$92.08. Premium Brands Holdings Co. has a one year low of C$62.79 and a one year high of C$104.39.

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$976.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$862.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 4.1100003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

