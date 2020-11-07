Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Primoris Services has raised its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $20.79 on Friday. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.29.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRIM shares. BidaskClub cut Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Primoris Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Sidoti boosted their price target on Primoris Services from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $186,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,293 shares in the company, valued at $360,586.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $281,900 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

