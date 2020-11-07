Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Profound Medical Corp. is a medical technology company. It is focused on a therapeutics platform which provides the precision of real-time Magnetic Resonance Imaging technology for the incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The company principally commercialized the TULSA-PRO(R) and Sonalleve(R) platforms. Profound Medical Corp. is based in Mississauga, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Profound Medicl in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Profound Medicl from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Profound Medicl in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Profound Medicl in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Profound Medicl presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.40.

Shares of Profound Medicl stock opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. Profound Medicl has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.10.

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medicl in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medicl in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Profound Medicl by 17.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Profound Medicl by 331.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Profound Medicl during the second quarter worth about $329,000.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

