ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.19

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.19 and last traded at $14.24, with a volume of 869929 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDS. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 201.9% in the second quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 135,300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 237.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

