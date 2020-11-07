Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

According to Zacks, “Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s initial lead product candidates consists of PTG-100 and PTG-200, which have the potential to transform the existing treatment paradigm for inflammatory bowel disease, a GI disease consisting primarily of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease; PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Milpitas, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PTGX. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $23.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.40. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 438.96% and a negative return on equity of 72.42%. The business had revenue of $13.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 196.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 49.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 730.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

