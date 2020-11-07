Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCA) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th.

Protective Insurance has decreased its dividend by 61.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

PTVCA stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. Protective Insurance has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $21.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.32. The company has a market capitalization of $213.71 million, a PE ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $116.61 million for the quarter. Protective Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Protective Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

About Protective Insurance

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

