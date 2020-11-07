Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCB) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th.

Protective Insurance has decreased its dividend payment by 61.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Protective Insurance alerts:

Shares of PTVCB opened at $13.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.88 million, a P/E ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 0.55. Protective Insurance has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.21.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $116.61 million for the quarter. Protective Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PTVCB. ValuEngine raised Protective Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Protective Insurance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

Protective Insurance Company Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers commercial automobile insurance products, such as commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Protective Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protective Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.