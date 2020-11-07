Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRVB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Provention Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Provention Bio currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

NASDAQ PRVB opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $751.90 million, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $13.05. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Eleanor Ramos purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,335. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashleigh Palmer purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $35,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,565,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,919,214. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,349 shares of company stock valued at $118,812 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the second quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Provention Bio by 1,012.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.