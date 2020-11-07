Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2020

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRVB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Provention Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Provention Bio currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ PRVB opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $751.90 million, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $13.05. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Eleanor Ramos purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,335. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashleigh Palmer purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $35,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,565,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,919,214. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,349 shares of company stock valued at $118,812 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the second quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Provention Bio by 1,012.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Analyst Recommendations for Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit