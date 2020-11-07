Provention Bio’s (PRVB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2020

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Provention Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Provention Bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $751.90 million, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 3.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.16). Analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Eleanor Ramos bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,335. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashleigh Palmer bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $35,924.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,565,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,919,214. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,349 shares of company stock valued at $118,812 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,525,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,137 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,133,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,097,000 after acquiring an additional 720,415 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,672,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,521,000 after acquiring an additional 428,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Analyst Recommendations for Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit