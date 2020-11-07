Provention Bio’s (PRVB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Provention Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Provention Bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $751.90 million, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 3.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.16). Analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Eleanor Ramos bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,335. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashleigh Palmer bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $35,924.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,565,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,919,214. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,349 shares of company stock valued at $118,812 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,525,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,137 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,133,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,097,000 after acquiring an additional 720,415 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,672,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,521,000 after acquiring an additional 428,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

