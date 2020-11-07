Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PUK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Prudential in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Prudential alerts:

Shares of PUK opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.11. Prudential has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $39.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 859,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,096,000 after buying an additional 311,299 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after buying an additional 246,676 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Prudential by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 415,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,626,000 after purchasing an additional 188,995 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 164,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 80,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Prudential by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 613,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,646,000 after purchasing an additional 61,768 shares in the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.