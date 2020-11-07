Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd (CVE:PE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.13. Pure Energy Minerals shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 87,347 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $13.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

About Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE)

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company's primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project with 1,085 lithium placer claims covering approximately 10,600 hectares (ha) located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.

