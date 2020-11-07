Purplebricks Group plc (PURP.L) (LON:PURP) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued their buy rating on shares of Purplebricks Group plc (PURP.L) (LON:PURP) in a research note released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Purplebricks Group plc (PURP.L) to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of LON:PURP opened at GBX 60 ($0.78) on Tuesday. Purplebricks Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 22.05 ($0.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 134.80 ($1.76). The company has a market cap of $209.86 million and a PE ratio of -9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 65.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 56.20.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

