Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Reaches New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $208.64 and last traded at $208.64, with a volume of 1461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $198.08.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.23 million. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Berquist sold 3,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $777,372.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,300.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 5,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.48, for a total value of $1,091,249.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,528 shares of company stock valued at $5,222,689. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -109.48 and a beta of 1.43.

About Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

