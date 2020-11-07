Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial restated a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Quebecor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Quebecor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Quebecor from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Quebecor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Shares of QBCRF opened at $25.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.18. Quebecor has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $26.10.

Quebecor Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies and televisual products through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.