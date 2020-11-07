QuoteMedia (QMCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th.

QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million.

QMCI opened at $0.09 on Friday. QuoteMedia has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised QuoteMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

QuoteMedia Company Profile

QuoteMedia, Inc provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

