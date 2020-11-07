Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Radian Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Radian Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.40.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.50. Radian Group has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $26.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.63.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Radian Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $375.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

