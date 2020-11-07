Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.62.

Shares of RPD opened at $68.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -46.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.98. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $71.76.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.87 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $84,037.50. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $282,282.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,241,168.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,199,718 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

