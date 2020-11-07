Raymond James Increases Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target to $49.00

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upland Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Upland Software from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Upland Software has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.63.

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $46.68 on Tuesday. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $51.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Upland Software’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David May bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,032.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 29,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,337,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 516,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,253,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,329 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Upland Software by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Upland Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Upland Software by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Upland Software by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

