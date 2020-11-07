Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.0% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,617,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $58.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.56. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.06.

In related news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 19,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,022,526.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

