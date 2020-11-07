Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY reduced its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,709,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,883,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,841,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.06.

Shares of RTX opened at $58.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.17 and its 200-day moving average is $61.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

