RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) (RDI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5 on December 22nd

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2020

RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) (LON:RDI) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:RDI opened at GBX 93 ($1.22) on Friday. RDI REIT P.L.C. has a twelve month low of GBX 41.55 ($0.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 143.22 ($1.87). The firm has a market cap of $343.81 million and a PE ratio of -3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 6.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.42.

RDI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 95 ($1.24) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 97 ($1.27).

RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) Company Profile

RDI REIT P.L.C. was incorporated in the Isle of Man on 28 June 2004 (Registered Number: 111198C) and was re-registered under the Isle of Man Companies Act 2006 on 3 December 2013 (Registered Number: 010534V).On 4 December 2013, the Company converted to a UK-REIT and transferred its tax residence from the Isle of Man to the United Kingdom ("UK").The Company holds a primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") and a secondary listing on the Main Board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange ("JSE").

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Dividend History for RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) (LON:RDI)

Receive News & Ratings for RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit