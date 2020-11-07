RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) (RDI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5 on December 22nd

RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) (LON:RDI) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:RDI opened at GBX 93 ($1.22) on Friday. RDI REIT P.L.C. has a twelve month low of GBX 41.55 ($0.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 143.22 ($1.87). The firm has a market cap of $343.81 million and a PE ratio of -3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 6.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.42.

RDI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 95 ($1.24) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 97 ($1.27).

RDI REIT P.L.C. was incorporated in the Isle of Man on 28 June 2004 (Registered Number: 111198C) and was re-registered under the Isle of Man Companies Act 2006 on 3 December 2013 (Registered Number: 010534V).On 4 December 2013, the Company converted to a UK-REIT and transferred its tax residence from the Isle of Man to the United Kingdom ("UK").The Company holds a primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") and a secondary listing on the Main Board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange ("JSE").

