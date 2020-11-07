Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ready Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Ready Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ready Capital from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Ready Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ready Capital has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $621.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 83.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 24,830 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 5.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,120 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 23,386 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 17.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 2,510.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

