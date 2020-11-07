Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

RBGLY stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.68. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

