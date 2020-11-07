Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

RBGLY stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.68. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

