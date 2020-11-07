Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recordati S.p.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals for rare disease treatments. The company operates primarily in Russia, Turkey, North Africa and United States of America. Recordati S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of RCDTF opened at $52.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.39. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, cosmetics, dermatology, dietary supplements, gynecology and obstetrics, medical devices, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, allergy, anti-infectives, central nervous system, endocrinology, gastrointestinal, nutrition and related products, pain management/inflammation, generics, pneumology, antipyretics and cold preparations, endocrinology, oncology, respiratory, and medical devices, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

