Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $217.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $37.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.20 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 22.56%. The company’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 389.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,559.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 774.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 393.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

