Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:REG opened at $34.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $66.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.16.

Several research firms have recently commented on REG. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

