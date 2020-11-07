REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on RGNX. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub raised REGENXBIO from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on REGENXBIO from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Shares of RGNX opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.95.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.12. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. The company had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. REGENXBIO’s quarterly revenue was up 572.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 28.7% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 135,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,656,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,671,000 after buying an additional 110,366 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 412.4% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 45,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 36,863 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 41.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 65,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

