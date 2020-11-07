Relevium Technologies (CVE:RLV) Trading Down 12.5%

Shares of Relevium Technologies Inc (CVE:RLV) traded down 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 257,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,192,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.67, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50.

About Relevium Technologies (CVE:RLV)

Relevium Technologies Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of assets or businesses in the health and wellness markets with a focus on e-commerce. The company markets dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, sports nutrition products, and nutri cosmeceuticals primarily through its Bioganix brand portfolio online, as well as dietary supplements under the LeefyLyfe brand name through its wholesale, retail, and online distribution channels.

