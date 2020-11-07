RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

RenaissanceRe has raised its dividend payment by 9.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $166.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $113.27 and a 1-year high of $202.68.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.61). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $194.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.67.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.