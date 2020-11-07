Research Solutions (RSSS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of Research Solutions stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.70 million, a P/E ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 0.82. Research Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $3.70.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

