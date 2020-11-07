Research Solutions (RSSS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2020

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of Research Solutions stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.70 million, a P/E ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 0.82. Research Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $3.70.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Earnings History for Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit