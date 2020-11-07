Revelo Resources Corp. (RVL.V) (CVE:RVL) Trading Up 54.3%

Revelo Resources Corp. (RVL.V) (CVE:RVL) shares rose 54.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 131,015 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 65,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and a P/E ratio of 14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.75, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Revelo Resources Corp. (RVL.V) Company Profile (CVE:RVL)

Revelo Resources Corp. acquires and explores for precious and base metals in Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Loro project, which covers an area of 4,800 hectares; Las Pampas project that covers an area of 21,800 hectares; Victoria Sur project covering an area of 6,600 hectares; Orca project covering an area of 5,400 hectares; Montezuma project, which covers an area of 16,300 hectares; Calvario project covering an area of 6,900 hectares; and Mirador project covering an area of 7,700 hectares located in Northern Chile.

