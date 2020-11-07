Revelo Resources Corp. (RVL.V) (CVE:RVL) Trading Up 54.3%

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2020

Revelo Resources Corp. (RVL.V) (CVE:RVL) shares rose 54.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 131,015 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 65,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and a P/E ratio of 14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.75, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Revelo Resources Corp. (RVL.V) Company Profile (CVE:RVL)

Revelo Resources Corp. acquires and explores for precious and base metals in Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Loro project, which covers an area of 4,800 hectares; Las Pampas project that covers an area of 21,800 hectares; Victoria Sur project covering an area of 6,600 hectares; Orca project covering an area of 5,400 hectares; Montezuma project, which covers an area of 16,300 hectares; Calvario project covering an area of 6,900 hectares; and Mirador project covering an area of 7,700 hectares located in Northern Chile.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Revelo Resources Corp. (RVL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revelo Resources Corp. (RVL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit