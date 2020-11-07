ReWalk Robotics (RWLK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 10th. Analysts expect ReWalk Robotics to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.78 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 109.54% and a negative net margin of 282.04%. On average, analysts expect ReWalk Robotics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RWLK opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 3.42. ReWalk Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ReWalk Robotics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

