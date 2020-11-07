Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $30.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.11 million. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Noll acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

REYN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

