Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.

Rollins has increased its dividend payment by 57.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Rollins has a dividend payout ratio of 41.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rollins to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Shares of ROL opened at $63.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.17 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Rollins has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $63.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.02.

Rollins’s stock is going to split on Thursday, December 10th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, October 27th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, December 9th.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 10.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Rollins from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Rollins from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

