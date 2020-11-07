Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target to $53.00

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STLJF. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Stella-Jones in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Stella-Jones in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stella-Jones has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.17.

STLJF opened at $33.22 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $35.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

